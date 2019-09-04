Miami rapper and Love and Hip Hop star Trina lost her mom Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer. Her mom, Vernessa ‘Nessa’ Taylor died at the age of 62.

In a statement from Trina’s rep it reads, thank you all for your kind words and condolences regarding Trina’s mother. It truly gives the family some peace and comfort knowing that Nessa lived such a fulfilling life filled with love.

Trina and her mom were very close. So close, she once wrote in a song that she hoped to die before her mom.

Trina is requesting privacy at this time.

Rapper Trina’s Mom Has Passed Away was originally published on boomphilly.com

