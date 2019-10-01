Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer

Mathew Knowles shared some heartbreaking news while on the set of Good Morning America: he’s battling breast cancer.

The 67-year-old longtime music exec revealed the news in a sit-down with Michael Strahan in an interview that is set to air tomorrow. GMA revealed a teaser clip on social media on Tuesday.

TOMORROW ON @GMA: @MathewKnowles, the father of @Beyonce and @solangeknowles, sits down one-on-one with @michaelstrahan and reveals his fight with breast cancer. See the EXCLUSIVE interview only on GMA tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Gmojh40ARb — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 1, 2019

“How was it to tell your family about the diagnosis?” Strahan asks. We are keeping Mathew and the entire Knowles family in our prayers.

