Beyoncé’s Trademark Dispute Over “Blue Ivy Carter” Intensifies, Calls Carter Child A ‘Cultural Icon’

Blue Ivy is already 7 years old–the most popular 7-year-old on the planet, at that–but there is still a dispute over whether or not her parents should be granted the trademark over her name. If you polled everyone in America, fans or not, a majority of them would agree that Beyonce and Jay-Z should be able to trademark the name they made so famous. But according to wedding planner Veronica Morales, that just doesn’t cut it.

Since early 2017, Morales and The Carters have been at war over the trademark. At the beginning of 2018, Morales publicly stated that Beyonce could buy the trademark and her company for $10,000,000. Morales owns a wedding planning & event company named “Blue Ivy,” which was created and launched 3 years before Blue Ivy Carter was born. Morales’ claim is that consumers would somehow be confused and mistake the most popular 7-year-old in the world for her business.

It seems like the Queen Bey has had enough of this legal dispute as this case is finally headed to court. If you know anything about the Carters and how they handle their business, then you already know they’ve went to every length possible to try and handle this in private.

According to The Blast, two of Beyonce’s main arguments in this case are:

1. Morales runs a “small business, with just three regional offices and a handful of employees”, with weak online presence and poorly subscribed social media accounts.

2. “Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a ‘mini style star’ and has been celebrated for her ‘fashion moments’ over the years. Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public.”

This dispute has been ongoing for years now. Imagine being read by Beyonce in legal documents where she calls out your lack of online presence and small infrastructure…

