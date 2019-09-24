DJ Drama Hit with Assault and Battery Charges Against Girlfriend

Hitmaker DJ Drama is making headlines, but it’s not for his legendary skills, but for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

On Monday (Sept. 24), the Instagram model Debakii took to her Instastory to post horrible footage of what she claimed was an attack by the famed DJ.

In the one minute clip, Debakii starts by showing her chest which is visibly scratched, before panning to her swollen hand, which clearly showed puncture marks. In the video, Debakii then shows DJ Drama who appears to be unaware or unbothered that he is being filmed as he straightens up what appears to be a phone on a dresser.

“This guy is a f*cking woman beater,” Debakii said. “Look how swollen my f*cking hand is. I literally have teeth marks that went in through my hand and f*cking bleeding.”

After the initial and since-deleted post, Debakii showed the follow-up which featured her in a clinic with her hand heavily bandaged and receiving an antibiotic shot due to the bite marks being “so deep.”

The altercation comes just one day after DJ Drama posted that he was taking his leading lady on vacation, although he has not responded to allegations of abuse, Debakii claims that the relationship is definitely over and that she was delayed in removing herself from the situation entirely due to flights off of the island being limited.

“I am OK and I am going to leave,” she said, adding, “but there are no flights right now, so there’s only so much I can do. I literally don’t have any money on me right now.”

With all of the issues surrounding DJ Drama, it seems as if the DJ is living up to his moniker. Before the alleged incident with his girlfriend arose, Drama was in the middle of another allegation, but this time it was with his former talent Lil Uzi Vert who claimed that the DJ’s label was practicing shoddy business deals.

“And if y’all do sign … sign 2 a major Dont sign 2 a rapper or a Dj,” Uzi tweeted at the time. “Its Just Easier When The Time Come For That Fake Shit.”

