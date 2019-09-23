Is Cardi B Starring In ‘The Nanny’ Reboot? [VIDEO]

After her big screen debut in Hustlers, Cardi B could be snagging a role on a TV series soon. Fran Drescher, who starred in the 90’s sitcom The Nanny, reportedly met up with the “Money” rapper to discuss possibilities of her taking on the starring role if the series is revamped.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“That was just kind of laying out groundwork,” Drescher told Entertainment Tonight. “I do think she’s great, and she would be kind of like my top choice if she’s disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she’s got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you’re on hiatus.”

SEE ALSO: Watch The First Trailer For Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B’s New Movie, ‘Hustlers’ [VIDEO]

Drescher already has an idea of how the casting would go. Instead of reprising her role as Fran Fine, she wants Cardi to have it while she stars as her mother.

“I could play Sylvia, the mom. And John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So, you know, we’ll see. There’s a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century.”

Cardi made her first small screen debut back in 2017 on BET’s Being Mary Jane. Her first movie was also a hit, raking in $31 million during its opening weekend at the box office.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: