After a few months of anticipation, the debut trailer for Hustlers, the upcoming Jennifer Lopez / Constance Wu / Cardi B strip & steal movie is here and it definitely feels like a fresh take on the heist movie. That is, if you’re robbing people like Wall Street bankers who, kind of deserve cosmic comeuppance for how they handled the financial crisis in 2008.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The film, based on the story “The Hustlers At Scores” written by Jessica Pressler, the film follows Destiny (Wu) as she attempts to provide by any means for her family. Not long after starting a new job as an exotic dancer she meets Ramona (Lopez), who drops probably the money quote of the movie, “When I was a kid, I wanted to work with animals … I was close.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Well, here’s the subtle introduction to their whole crew with Keke Palmer, Cardi, Lizzo (throw them stripper heels!), Lili Reinhart and more. Ramona then hatches a plan, scam the rich, unsuspecting high rollers that come into the club. In true come up fashion, money is spent, the word “family” is introduced, the Feds (Julia Stiles) come into play and well … s**t gets crazy.

Peep the trailer below. Hustlers hits theaters on September 13.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Watch The First Trailer For Jennifer Lopez & Cardi B’s New Movie, ‘Hustlers’ [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: