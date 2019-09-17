If you did not have the pleasure of experiencing one of the greatest voices of our time perform live in concert, you may have a chance to get as close to it as you can. The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour is definitely happening and tour dates have been announced.

SEE ALSO: Whitney Houston’s Best Friend & Rumored Lover Robyn Crawford Teases Tell-All Book About Their Relationship

According to thejasminebrand.com, Whitney’s longtime manager, Pat Houston, says the show will be an interactive experience that will allow many fans to see her live for the first time. The estate has teamed up with BASE holograms for the production which is titled, “An Evening With Whitney.” BASE holograms released a sneak peek at one of the hologram looks.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We are pleased to announce An Evening With Whitney: The #WhitneyHouston Hologram Tour! Whitney's UK fans will be the first to experience this iconic and awe-inspiring mixed media performance. ✨🎤✨ Tickets go on sale this Friday 9/20 at 9 AM BST https://t.co/yUD4QCIykm pic.twitter.com/uapZKxIbth — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) September 17, 2019

Reports say that “An Evening With Whitney” launches at the top of the year in Mexico, while North American dates are scheduled for the fall of 2020.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Whitney Houston Hologram Tour Dates Announced! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Related