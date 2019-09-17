Wiz Khalifa isn’t new to Hollywood, but it has been a while since he has graced the big or small screen. Apple announced that everyone’s favorite stoner will have a recurring role in the first season of the Apple TV+ show Dickinson.

In the upcoming show that stars Hailee Steinfield as Emily Dickinson, the “Black and Yellow” crafter will take on the role of Death. Per a release from Apple, the character is described by Apple as Dickinson’s “muse” in multiple episodes. Wiz was not featured in the show’s first trailer which gave us a first look at the show. In it for some reason has Steinfeld’s portrayal of Dickinson twerking and shouting in the air.

Me: I want to cast Wiz Khalifa as Death.

Hater: Are you high?

Me: pic.twitter.com/Ap5eQuYOt4 — Alena Smith (@internetalena) September 13, 2019

Speaking on the addition of Wiz to the cast, creator and showrunner Alena Smith added in a statement:

“It was a true gift to be able to cast Wiz in this series. We had a creative meeting of the minds in approaching the character, and his playful spirit fit in perfectly with the mischievous tone of the show.”

Dickinson joins an ambitious slate of original shows coming to the Apple TV+. Other shows subscribers can look forward to are See starring Jason Momoa, The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Anniston and Steve Carrell and more. The service officially launches November 1 and will only cost $4.99 a month. If you purchase any of Apple’s recently announced devices like the iPhone 11 Pro or Max, you will get the service free for a year.

You can check out the trailer for Dickinson below.

Wiz Khalifa Will Play Death In Upcoming Apple TV+ Show ‘Dickinson’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

