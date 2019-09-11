Cleveland Browns Player’s Girlfriend Killed In Roadside Car Accident

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith’s girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning on I-90 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was 26 years old.

“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara.” Browns mourn loss of Petara Cordero, girlfriend of Browns DE Chris Smith: https://t.co/LN7r4SuvgM pic.twitter.com/AxGIG3ZIbb — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2019

According to reports Chris Smith was driving his 2019 Lamborghini and Petara Cordero was the passenger when his tire blew out sending the car into the I-90 median. Both Chris Smith and his girlfriend excited the car without serious injury when another car traveling on I-90 struck Ms. Cordero killing her.

Chris Smith and Petara Cordero celebrated the birth of their month old baby girl Haven Harris Smith just a few weeks ago.

Rest in paradise to Petara Cordero, girlfriend of Chris Smith, defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns. She was struck by a vehicle this morning. She was only 26. Her death is very tragic because their newborn daughter, Haven Harris Smith was born last month in August. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/VT4wSxi184 — Jaleese Uná 🌹 (@JaleeseUna) September 12, 2019

The girlfriend of Browns defensive end Chris Smith was killed in a roadside accident. She was 26 and had just given birth 4 weeks ago. https://t.co/dQiVbhoaQz — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) September 12, 2019

We will be keeping the families of Chris Smith and Petara Cordero uplifted in our prayers.

