Cleveland Browns Player’s Girlfriend Killed In Roadside Car Accident

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith’s girlfriend Petara Cordero was killed in a car accident Wednesday morning on I-90 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was 26 years old.
According to reports Chris Smith was driving his 2019 Lamborghini and Petara Cordero was the passenger when his tire blew out sending the car into the I-90 median. Both Chris Smith and his girlfriend excited the car without serious injury when another car traveling on I-90 struck Ms. Cordero killing her.
Chris Smith and Petara Cordero celebrated the birth of their month old baby girl Haven Harris Smith just a few weeks ago.
We will be keeping the families of Chris Smith and Petara Cordero uplifted in our prayers.
