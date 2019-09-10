Phi Beta Sigma Removes Malik Yoba From Their Youth Program

Things have gotten rather complicated since Malik Yoba announced his attraction to trans women. First, his ex-wife came out expressing the fact that she wished he’d spoken to their children before making such an announcement.

Then, a trans woman named Mariah Lopez Ebony accused Yoba of paying her for sex when was a minor. She claimed that Yoba only made the announcement now because there was the possibility that he could be held legally responsible for his crimes.

Yoga addressed Ebony’s claims in an odd freestyle, denying them emphatically.

But the repercussions keep coming.

Yoga is an honorary member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and had recently been named the spokesperson for the organization’s youth program.

In response, the fraternity issued a statement relieving Yoba of this role.

According to a memo obtained by News One, Yoba’s position allowed him to mentor pre-teen and teenagers through social, cultural and educational enrichment.

The memo read:

“Those reports allege that Yoba had been previously involved in an inappropriate relationship 20 years ago, allegations that Brother Yoba denies,” the memo said. “This is a serious issue and the allegation is inconsistent with, and a distraction to, the focus of the Sigma Beta Club. To safeguard the reputation of the program and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the National Sigma Beta Club Foundation, in consultation with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s leadership, has determined it to be in the best interest of all concerned that Brother Malik Yoba no longer serve as the National Spokesperson for the Sigma Beta Club program.”

