Malik Yoba Addresses Allegations Of Seeing Underage Transgender Sex Workers With Bars

Malik Yoba has come under fire after the actor stated he was “trans attracted,” in his words, gathering both praises for the admittance and criticism for using the term. In the wake of his revelation, Yoba, who has defended his stance via social media amid claims he solicited sex from underaged transgender sex workers, once again doubled down on the defense by way of a freestyle rap that he posted and has since deleted.

Page Six reports:

But in a now-deleted video, he rapped: “How quickly people love to spread news/With no proof of child abuse/You confuse, I see you/You choose to try to make me lose/But I can’t/If you try to stand in my shoes/You would lose.” And, “You can’t win when you live in sin … At the beginning, I told you there was the word/And the word said we would love/And we would love each other/No matter what, you my sister, my brother/Whether you be a trans man or a trans woman.” He revealed, “Yes, this is a freestyle.”

The actor ended by saying, “A lot of nonsense is floating around town … I’m like, ‘What am I going to say about all this?’ I’m not going to defend myself. I’m going to dig deep.”

The outlet adds that reps for Yoba declined to comment on the rap.

September 6, 2019

