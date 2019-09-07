7-Year-Old Uses Birthday Trip Money To Help Hurricane Dorian Evacuees

A South Carolina 7-year-old’s act of kindness has been a beacon of light in the midst of Hurricane Dorian’s destruction. To help those impacted by the devastation of the natural disaster, Jermaine Bell used the money that he saved to go to Disney World for his birthday to aid evacuees, WJBF reported.

6-year-old Jermaine Bell has been saving his money to get to Disney World, but in the midst of Hurricane Dorian making its way to the United States, he wanted to find a way to help evacuees. https://t.co/FPJjKEKeqb — WOWK 13 News (@WOWK13News) September 4, 2019

After witnessing the catastrophic impact that the hurricane caused, Bell was concerned about the individuals who evacuated and was determined to show his support. He decided to use the funds he was saving for his birthday trip to purchase food and water for those who were affected by the hurricane in South Carolina. He set up shop along Highway 125 in Allendale County and handed out the items to evacuees.

“The people that are traveling to go to places, I wanted them to have some food to eat, so they can enjoy the ride to the place that they’re going to stay at,” the youngster told the news outlet. “I wanted to be generous and live to give.” He also prayed for many of the families that stopped by. Through his initiative, he has served nearly 100 people.

SEE ALSO: DMX Lookalike Wanted For Attempted Murder In South Carolina, Real DMX Has Questions

For Bell—whose birthday is on September 7—his original plans to go to Disney World may not be far out of reach. After witnessing his selflessness, a passerby launched a GoFundMe page to raise money so that he would still be able to go on his birthday trip.

“Yesterday, riding home from seeing family, we passed a sign posted on the highway. I didn’t know the story behind it, but I stopped and took a picture because it brought joy to my heart. The sign read “Dorian Evacuees Free Hot Dogs and Water.” I posted the picture in hopes to spread a little happiness to everyone and since then have found out that the original idea and funds came from a 6-year-old boy named Jermaine-who used the money he’d been saving up to go to Disney,” wrote the fundraiser organizer Kristin Hutchins Brown. “His hope was to help bring peace and kindness to people who had to leave their homes, I believe he has touched even more than that! My heart leapt after finding out more details about this story and really felt called to help this sweet boy’s dream come true! Let’s help Jermaine get to Disney.” The campaign has surpassed it’s $5,000 goal; raising nearly $12,000 for Bell’s trip.

SEE ALSO: South Carolina High School Students May Not Be Able To Graduate Without Passing Personal Finance Class

Many youngsters throughout the country are leading their own social good projects. In North Carolina, a 3-year-old entrepreneur donated the sales from her lemonade stand to help homeless mothers and children.

50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 photos Launch gallery 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur 1 of 50 2. “Moonwalk” by Michael Jackson 2 of 50 3. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison 3 of 50 4. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar 4 of 50 5. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah 5 of 50 6. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama 6 of 50 7. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead 7 of 50 8. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers 8 of 50 9. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe 9 of 50 10. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston 10 of 50 11. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan 11 of 50 12. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley 12 of 50 13. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison 13 of 50 14. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant 14 of 50 15. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison 15 of 50 16. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker 16 of 50 17. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka 17 of 50 18. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham 18 of 50 19. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino 19 of 50 20. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers 20 of 50 21. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks 21 of 50 22. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson 22 of 50 23. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall 23 of 50 24. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz 24 of 50 25. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins 25 of 50 26. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin 26 of 50 27. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas 27 of 50 28. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree 28 of 50 29. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene 29 of 50 30. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry 30 of 50 31. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn 31 of 50 32. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou 32 of 50 33. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis 33 of 50 34. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris 34 of 50 35. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane 35 of 50 36. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler 36 of 50 37. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou 37 of 50 38. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown 38 of 50 39. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen 39 of 50 40. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin 40 of 50 41. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder 41 of 50 42. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett 42 of 50 43. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell 43 of 50 44. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki 44 of 50 45. “Roots” by Alex Haley 45 of 50 46. “Sula” by Toni Morrison 46 of 50 47. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho 47 of 50 48. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake 48 of 50 49. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup 49 of 50 50. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read 50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read At NewsOne, we believe that the child who reads is the child who leads. In keeping with that idea, we decided to take a look at the state of reading for Black youth, right before school starts. See Also: Terry Crews Says Hollywood Is ‘Like A Plantation’ And ‘If This Is The End Of My Career, Just End It’ Research has found that the proportion of young people who are daily readers drops has dropped dramatically in recent years. According to some studies, since 1984, the percentage of 13-year-olds who are weekly readers dropped from 70% to 53%. Even worse, the percentage of 17-year-olds who are weekly readers fell from 64% to a startling 40%. And the percentage of 17-year-olds who never or hardly read tripled during the same period, from 9% to 27%. It’s jarring news. We tapped our brother and sister sites: Hello Beautiful and The Urban Daily to get the staff’s summer reading recommendations. Here are a few titles they said had an impact on them and that every black youth should read.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

7-Year-Old Uses Birthday Trip Money To Help Hurricane Dorian Evacuees was originally published on newsone.com