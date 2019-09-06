Bank To Foreclose On Julez Santana’s Condo While He’s In Prison

Rapper Juelz Santana is currently in prison for two years for bringing a loaded gun into the airport. And while being unable to make money, being away from your wife and children is one thing, now it seems that even his shelter is in jeopardy.

According to our sister site, Bossip, the bank is in the midst of proceedings to foreclose on Santana, real name Laron James’, New Jersey condo.

The bank claims he failed to respond to the case—likely because he’s been behind bars.

Wells Fargo filed court papers last month asking a judge to put Santana in default. They claim he had sufficient time to answer their suit but failed to do so. If the judge approves the bank’s request, the condo will automatically go into foreclosure and potentially be auctioned off in a Sheriffs sale.

The lawsuit initially began in February, when Wells Fargo claimed that Santana hadn’t paid mortgage since July 2018.

Santana began his two year prison sentence in March 2019.

Santana bought the 2,300 square foot condo in 2005 for $540,000. He financed part of it with a $486,000 mortgage and agreed to make monthly payments of $3,754 for 30 years in order to pay for the home.

But things didn’t work out that way. And this is not the first time Juelz has faced legal troubles when it comes to his homes. This Wells Fargo suit is the third time in two years Santana has faced foreclosure proceedings.

Earlier, Kimbella and Santana were accused of not paying the $17,000 in homeowner’s association fees.

The bank wants the money owed on the mortgage or they want the home sold to recover its costs. They also want Santana banned from having a stake in the condo’s equity.

While Juelz was out on bail, he did not live in the condo. Instead, he lived in another county with wife Kimbella and their two children.

