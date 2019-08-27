Nene Leakes And Wendy Williams End Years-Long Feud

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams are on good terms again, and if you recall how rough things got between them a few years ago, you’ll understand why it’s a pretty big deal.

The RHOA star was a pretty consistent guest on Wendy’s eponymous talk show early on, and the two women seemed to be friends. However, their friendship took a hit when Nene felt like Wendy was taking unnecessary shots at her on her show, and at her relationship with husband Gregg. Wendy was initially invited to Nene and Gregg’s second wedding, but the invitation was rescinded when Wendy said during Hot Topics she wasn’t a fan of the couple doing a big wedding on TV the second time around, and remarked that they lack chemistry during Hot Topics. She also later commented on Nene’s decision to cover a Birkin bag with graffiti. Nene put her on blast and called her a hater.

“I don’t have one Birkin I have five now run tell that WIG,” she wrote in 2014. “Wendy I am sure people think that I’ve done something to you, maybe we had a beef or I slept with your man but none of that is true! I’ve actually only been nice to you! I gave you a beautiful black $3,200 Celine Phantom Bag to celebrate your 500th show but you haven’t spoken of that! But what you have chosen to do is constantly speak negative of me and lie on me! What you need to do is stop spewing hate! When it comes to gossip you are the lowest of the low!”

Wendy always played down the idea of them having beef, but Nene maintained for years that Wendy turned on her. Nevertheless, she always made it seem like the door was open for reconciliation.

“I’ve been on her show several times — all of a sudden she starts bashing me every single week. The one time I came back and let Wendell know that she was not going to be doing that — she all of a sudden starting having an issue with me and never spoke to or about me again, as far as I know,” she told LOVEBSCOTT in 2016. “If she spoke to me today, I would speak to her. I don’t hold a grudge. I want to support Wendy. It’s not in my heart to not support another successful Black woman, but that’s just how it is right now.”

But not anymore! It seems that the two set aside their differences while at Rick Ross’ Port of Miami 2 release party in New York City over the weekend.

“When you get the call that says…Sis, let’s get off the bullsh-t and get on some real sh-t. OVERCOMING (I’m just saying it how it was said) This nite right here, was a movie! No No you don’t understand, A REAL MOVIE @wendyshow” she wrote as the caption of a photo of the women together on Instagram. “LISTEN, every week i get a call from someone advocating for this to happen. IT HAPPENED!”

That wasn’t all, though. The old friends met up again in NYC on Sunday for sushi and shared more good times and laughs.

This is yet another relationship that Wendy sought to rekindle since filing for divorce from Kevin Hunter in April. From Charlamagne tha God to Andy Cohen and now Nene Leakes, Wendy is making up for lost time with her old friends and living her very best life. We’re certainly glad to see it.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

