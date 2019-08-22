Missy Elliott To Release Her First Album In 14 Years ‘Iconology’

Missy Elliott already has a legacy cemented as one of the greatest artists (not just rapping, not just music videos or production or songwriting) of all-time. Fourteen years after she released her last full-length album, the 2019 recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award is releasing a new project, Iconography.

“Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance,” she wrote on Twitter and Instagram. Peep the cover art below.

On Monday, August 26, Elliott will be honored with the long-overdue MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award, an award given towards artists who have set a standard of achievement and creativity in music videos. Earlier this year she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and she received an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

Musically, Missy has not only gotten her flowers this year, but she’s also reached out to a few newcomers as well from “Tempo” with Lizzo and more. Her last album, The Cookbook which dropped in 2005 featured singles like “Lose Control.”

At midnight tonight I’m dropping a collection of new songs! Let’s #ThrowItBack to a time when music just felt good and made us want to dance! Sincerely, Dr. Melissa “Missy” Elliott #ICONOLOGY pic.twitter.com/rv2eVYGy1J — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 22, 2019

