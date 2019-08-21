Tee Grizzley‘s car was shot at in Detroit. Unfortunately, a passenger was killed—the rapper’s manager who also happened to be his aunt.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Reportedly, Grizzley’s Cadillac Escalade was shot up Tuesday night (August 20) as he got out of the passenger side. According to TMZ, his aunt, Jobina “JB” Brown was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when bullets started flying.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A shooter approached on foot, opening fire and riddling the SUV with bullets. According to police, Brown was hit on her left side while Grizzley and the driver were not hit.

Sadly, Brown, who was 41, died of her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

SEE ALSO: City Girls Rapper JT To Be Released From Prison In September

Our sincerest condolences go out to Tee Grizzley and his family.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot & Killed In Detroit was originally published on hiphopwired.com