NYPD Finally Fires Daniel Pantaleo, Officer Who Killed Eric Garner In Chokehold

The crooked officer who inadvertently helped spark the Black Lives Matter finally got canned.

Eric Garner demonstrations mark the 5th anniversary of his death

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

What took so damn long? Today (August 19), the NYPD announced they were firing Officer Danny Pantaleo, the cop who murdered Eric Garner after placing him in an illegal chokehold five years ago.

NYPD chief James O’Neill made the announcement that Pantaleo got canned.

“Trials Commissioner Maldonado ruled that officer Pantaleo’s use of a prohibited chokehold was reckless and constituted a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer,” said O’Neill.

He added, “In this case the unintended consequence of Mr. Garner’s death must have a consequence of its own. Therefore I agree with the Deputy Commissioner of Trial’s legal findings and recommendations. It is clear that Daniel Pantaleo can no longer effectively serve as a New York City Police Officer.”

The NYPD just admitted to killing Garner considering the medical examiner said the chokehold lead to his demise, yet no one has gone to jail for his murder. Two weeks ago, a judge recommended Pantaleo be fired, but the final decision rested on O’Neill. 

Pantaleo will also not be receiving his pension. The infamous cop should have money saved up considering he still continued to receive raises while on desk duty after Garner’s death.

Nevertheless, the Justice Department passed on pursuing charges against Pantaleo.

“There no victors here today,” said O’Neill. Ya think?

NYPD Finally Fires Daniel Pantaleo, Officer Who Killed Eric Garner In Chokehold was originally published on hiphopwired.com

