Porsha Reacts To Fan Who Told Her To “Cover Up” Until She Drops The Baby Weight

Last month, Porsha Williams publicly embraced her post-baby body on Instagram. However, it seems that not everyone got the memo. At the start of the weekend, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared a photo of herself and her 4-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhená, enjoying a pool day. Beneath the photo, a fan told Williams that she needed to “cover up” until she shed all of her baby weight.

Though the fan followed up with a “LOL” and a “just kidding,” the comment was in poor taste so Williams decided to address it.

“This part of the problem! I should cover up at 4 months postpartum at a pool with my baby?? Shame of what… Shoot i had a whole baby and love every roll of love, mark of bravery and miracle stripe on my body! Moms love the new you don’t let anyone shame you into being insecure about your mommy temple that created a little miracle! You’re awesome just the way you!”

The reality star went on to offer encouragement to other moms who may be dealing with body insecurity after giving birth.

“Moms are badass don’t let anyone tell you different Ps: It’s just weird I actually get this a lot. I think social media has altered people’s perception of what moms look like. A lot of moms tell me how they get underhanded compliments or jokes about their weight and it really affects them in a negative way. I just feel like we should be able to bask in motherhood and let our bodies naturally heal and evolve. Like for me I had Pj 4 months ago and I just don’t feel ready to workout. The snap back culture has put pressure on most moms so they end up feeling insecure about what their body is naturally doing and looks like. Ion know call me weird but I actually adore my lil marks and feel like it’s a lil badge of honor as all moms should. I just want to use myself to encourage fellow mommies.”

People are way out of pocket. It’s great that Porsha isn’t allowing internet trolls to impact her self-esteem.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

