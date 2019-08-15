After 24 Years Of Marriage, Are Styles P And His Wife Joining The Cast Of Marriage Bootcamp?

David “Styles P” Styles and his wife, Adjua Styles, have already found success in the health and wellness market with their New York City-based Juices For Life juice bar and Farmacy For Lifeplant-based wellness products. If reports are true, the power couple’s next stop is reality television.

According to The Jasmine Brand, the Lox rapper and his lady-love will be joining the cast of WE tv’s “Marriage Bootcamp”. The pair, who tied the knot in 1995, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary this summer, so it will be interesting to see what role they play on the show. The Styles family has overcome their share of obstacles, so we’re hoping that they are on the show to bring positivity more than anything else.

The duo appeared on season two of OWN’s “Black Love” where they opened up about their 19-year-old daughter Tai’s 2015 suicide — a tragedy that the couple credits with bringing them closer together.

“I would say that the real growth part was when our daughter passed. That’s been — it’s still challenging. She passed in June of 2015. And that has been a total game-changer on our marriage,” said Adjua. “We’ve literally been forced to grow from that experience.”

The pair also opened up about Styles being unfaithful and Adjua learning about the affair after he butt-dialed her and left a voicemail.

“It kept popping up like, ‘Check your voicemail.’ And finally, I was like, ‘Fine, let me just check it,’” Adjua shared. “It was a butt-dial and he was just having a conversation, but in the conversation, the tone was completely inappropriate. And it was off because I know his tone. He only speaks to females one way and it was that way. I knew what it was right away.”

After hearing the message, Adjua confronted Styles, they dealt with the betrayal of trust and were able to work things out.

This story was originally posted from madamenoire.com.

