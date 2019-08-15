CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch: Master P & Jeezy Drop Video For “Gone,” Teyana Taylor & King Combs Debut “How You Want It?”

Master P and Jeezy roll out the big cars and trucks while Teyana Taylor takes us down a trip through Hip-Hop memory lane. Today's Daily Visuals.

Source: Dipasupil/Getty Images for WE tv

It’s been decades overdue but Master P is finally dropping the sequel to the street cult classic flick I Got The Hook-Up and for the first cut off the film’s soundtrack links up with Jeezy to take things back to the block.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Taking to the block in Hummers, Bentleys and an ice cream truck for the visual to “Gone,” Jeezy and Master P politic with the community and some models before pouring out a little bubbly for the fallen G, Nipsey Hussle.

Speaking of the classics, Teyana Taylor samples Ma$e and Total’s 90’s smash “Tell Me What U Want” and recreates some scenes from your favorite golden era Hip-Hop videos in her King Combs assisted clip to “How You Want It?”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kent Jones, Da$h, and more below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

MASTER P & JEEZY – “GONE”

 

TEYANA TAYLOR FT. KING COMBS – “HOW YOU WANT IT?”

 

KENT JONES – “I LIKE IT”

 

DA$H – “HOLD UP”

 

UGLY GOD – “BATMAN”

 

DOODIE LO – “LONZO”

 

KILLY – “DESTINY”

 

EVERTHE8 – “OW, I LIKE IT”

 

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Watch: Master P & Jeezy Drop Video For “Gone,” Teyana Taylor & King Combs Debut “How You Want It?” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Master P , teyana taylor , Videos

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close