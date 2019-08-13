Lonzo Ball Gets New Sleeve Tattoo Dedicated to Nipsey Hussle, Barack Obama, MLK, Rosa Parks & Other Prominent Black Icons

If you watch the Ball’s reality show, Ball In The Family you would be privy to the knowledge that Lavar Ball, father of Lonzo Ball, is not a huge fan of tattoos, so much so, that Lonzo waited until he was drafted in the 2017 NBA Draft before finally deciding to ink his skin.

Well, Lonzo just completed his second full sleeve, which means both of his arms are now completely covered in ink, and his most recent piece, is quite the spectacle. Lonzo went to famous portrait tattoo artist Steve Butcher.

Lonzo and Steve took to Instagram to show off the six-person portrait cover his entire left arm dedicated to some of the most influential Black civil rights leaders, and prominent Black figures in history.

Lonzo Ball’s new sleeve is actually dope🔥pic.twitter.com/NnVArqn1Oz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 13, 2019

The sleeve depicts portraits of Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Jackie Robinson, Barack Obama, Rosa Parks, and Harriet Tubman. Lonzo also got a subtle nod to Nipsey Hussle added to the top with “The Marathon Continues” overarching all of the portraits.

I believe the tattoo idea is made perfect by him getting the famous Nipsey phrase placed over the pictures. The ink is a nod to the constant and continual marathon in the fight for social equality, economic equality, and justice for all people of color.

Darryl Darby Posted August 13, 2019

