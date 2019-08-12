Nipsey Hussle’s Family Refuses Public Birthday Event

Ermias Joseph Asghedom, better known as Nipsey Hussle was killed on March 31st in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing storefront and his funeral service was streamed live for the public.

August 15th would have been Nipsey’s 34th birthday, but according to TMZ, his family has declined a city-wide celebration and prefers to celebrate him in private.

Since his death, Nips’ Marathon Clothing store where the rapper was shot has become a memorial where fans come to pay their respects. The city is expecting the memorial crowds to grow on his birthday so there will be extra police coverage that day.

The Marathon Clothing store was shut down after Nipsey passed away and a gate was placed around the area, but Lauren London recently announced that a tower would be placed there in her late mate’s honor. “We are putting up a gate [that will] enclose the plaza at 3420 W. Slauson to start the early development stages of the forthcoming Nipsey Hussle Tower to commemorate and honor the life and legacy of Nipsey,” she said.

