Beyoncé’s Historic Vogue Portrait Is Going on Display at the Smithsonian

Rising photographer Tyler Mitchell got the news of a lifetime this week, second to being granted the opportunity to shoot Beyonce’s Vogue cover of course. According to the New York Times, Mitchell’s photo is headed to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Tyler Mitchel already made history as one of the youngest photographers and very first African-American photographer to shoot a Vogue cover. Here’s what he had to say in his announcement via Instagram.

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

“A year ago today we broke the flood gates open. Since then it was important to spend the whole year running through them making sure every piece of the gate was knocked down. And now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”\

Concetta Duncan, a spokesperson for the museum stated that the museum leadership has made a conscious effort to ensure that 50% of its acquisitions feature subjects or artists that make the museum’s collections more diverse. Leslie Ureña, associate curator of photographs for the museum shared her excitement in a statement.

“This particular work brought us closer to Beyoncé’s words, appearing within the magazine’s pages, and showing us more of the historic shoot.”

