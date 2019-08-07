Cyntoia Brown Now Free After Serving 15 Years In Tennessee Prison #CyntoiaBrown

For the past 15 years, Cyntoia Brown has sat in Nashville’s Tennessee Prison for Women for the death of a city businessman back in 2004. Now 31, Brown is now free after her sentence was commuted, bringing her hard-fought fight for justice to an end.

WSMV reports:

Back in 2006, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery by a Davidson County jury. According to police, Brown killed 43-year-old real estate agent Johnny Allen. At the time, Brown was 16-years-old.

She then received a life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 51 years in prison, meaning she would not have been eligible for parole consideration until 2055. Her case got the attention from numerous celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and T.I.

Brown has spent every year of her adult life in the Tennessee prison system. She was granted clemency in January by Governor Haslam.

Brown’s release comes with conditions of being on parole for 10 years, and she must remain employed or in school while attending counseling sessions. In addition, she must also provide community service.

