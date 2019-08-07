News Roundup: FX Secures Tupac Docuseries, Cyntoia Brown Inks a Book Deal & More

FX Has a Tupac Docuseries on the Way.

FX has some exciting new projects on the way, including a five-part docuseries about Tupac and Afeni Shakur.

Titled Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, the series will detail “the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution and justice are more relevant today than ever,” according to a press release.

Allen Hughes, who also worked on the HBO’s The Defiant Ones docuseries about Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, will take the director’s chair.

FX is prepping a new five-part docuseries about Tupac and Afeni Shakur, "the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history" https://t.co/rr7ho9LZkD — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 6, 2019

Cyntoia Brown Has Inked a Book Deal.

Atria Books will reportedly be publishing Cyntoia Brown’s memoir, Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System, later this year.

“While first giving honor to God who made all of this possible, I would also like to thank my many supporters who have spoken on my behalf and prayed for me,” Brown, now 31, says in a recent statement. “I’m blessed to have a very supportive family and friends to support me in the days to come. I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation.”

Free Cyntoia hits book shelves on October 15.

Atria Books will be publishing @cyntoia_brown's memoir #FreeCyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System on October 15th. Preorder here: https://t.co/mNjj8WQq7Shttps://t.co/ExNLpOGkMI — Atria Books (@AtriaBooks) August 6, 2019

Ezekiel Elliott Just Gave the Dallas Cowboys an Ultimatum.

A source has reportedly told ESPN that Ezekiel Elliott will not be playing with the Dallas Cowboys without a new contract.

“The source added that at this time, it is not likely that Elliott’s holdout continues into the regular season, based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done before Week 1.”

And apparently, Zeke had made up his mind way back in January.

Read more about the situation over at ESPN.

Ezekiel Elliot made up his mind long ago.https://t.co/LjVcwbbI8x — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 6, 2019

News Roundup: FX Secures Tupac Docuseries, Cyntoia Brown Inks a Book Deal & More

