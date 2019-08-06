It Seems Trevante Rhodes Is Engaged, Y’all

If you’ve been repeat watching Moonlight and Bird Box just to lust after Trevante Rhodes because you claim him as your man in your head, you might have to cool out on that. It looks as though the 29-year-old actor is engaged to be married to fitness model Mara Wright.

According to TheYBF, a family member of Wright’s posted a picture of the couple to her InstaStories with a “Congratulations” banner, hearts, and as you can see, a rock on that finger. In the slide that follows the image, Rhodes can be be seen raising a glass with people who seem to be members of Wright’s family as they speak in German.

As for who this beauty is, Wright is a LA-based, Chicago-bred Wilhemina model and actress with, as you probably concluded, German roots (her father is white, her mother is Black). She’s been in a couple of short films projects, done some theater and has background in improv comedy. Oh, and if you’re thinking about trying to come near her man (if you can find him because he never shows his face on social media), think again. She is trained in martial arts, including Tae Kwon Do, karate and jiu-jitsu. She’s also done sword, staff and dagger training because…why not?

In 2017, during the height of Moonlight‘s award season run, Rhodes was asked by Baller Alert if he was dating anyone, and he used his character, Black (aka, Chiron) as an example to explain his thoughts on how love works — and to say he was single.

“When you find the one — I feel like love is on a scale of one to 10. We settle for sixes and sevens [that’s] why we get divorces,” he said. “But when you find your 10, why would you waste your time with anyone else? You bust your a– to get it, and keep it. It’s amazing.”

Looks like Rhodes has found his 10, y’all.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

