Pink’s Crew Survives Plane Crash! See The Aftermath… [VIDEO]

Pink‘s manager and crew were reportedly involved in a plane crash, but amazingly, no one was killed or even injured. In preparation for her next tour stop, the singer’s team was flying from Norway to Denmark in a Cessna 560XL when things took a dark turn, this according to TMZ.

“P!nk’s manager and other members of her tour team were among the 10 aboard the Cessna 560XL. They were coming from her concert in Oslo Monday night, on their way to Denmark to prepare for her next tour stop. Thankfully, everyone on the jet escaped without injuries. They were taken to a nearby hotel for the night. P!nk was not on the flight,” TMZ states.

According to the site, the reason for the crash is not yet known but an investigation is underway…

“It’s not yet known what caused the crash landing, but the plane reportedly caught fire as it was making its final descent at 12:38 AM. Danish air crash authorities are investigating.”

Reportedly, the incident will not affect P!nk’s performance schedule…

“P!nk is scheduled to perform Wednesday night, and it’s believed the show will go on despite the terrifying ordeal for her crew. She’s currently touring Europe as part of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour.”

Thank goodness, everyone is OK. Footage of the aftermath on the flip.

