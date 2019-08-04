Remy Ma Celebrates Getting Off Probation

It’s a celebration. Remy Ma and her hubby Papoose were recently seen on a yacht (or a boat…it was a seaworthy vessel) singing and laughing as the rapper is officially off probation.

Pap posted a clip on IG where he and Remy are seen crooning along to Frankie Beverly & Maze’s cultural classic “Before I Let Go.”

“And they lived happily ever after!!!! #blacklove Off papers The #queen,” read Pap’s caption.

Remy also had to hook up a post-parole selfie.

May she never go back. Peep more of Pap bigging up his wife on the flip.

