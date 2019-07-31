Chance The Rapper Says His Now-Wife Saved His Life Through Celibacy

If you’ve listened to any of Chance The Rapper’s music, you know it’s largely autobiographical. He used his first album, Coloring Book to talk about being lost, using drugs, and then finding God. At the time, he and his longtime-girlfriend Kristen Corley were not together. But he made mention of her more than once on the album. Now that the two are married, she takes a more central role on his latest effort The Big Day. In a recent interview with Nicki Minaj, who is featured on the album, Chance spoke about his wife, their journey toward God, and how his wife’s commitment to God and celibacy saved his life.

Nicki Minaj: I want to touch on, just briefly real quick, and I’m going to go. Because I felt the same exact way. Sometimes in the music business, we think that other artists don’t believe in God or are aen’t spiritual as we are, and stuff like that. So we automatically go to the normal, “Oh, what up?” You know what I’m saying?

Chance: Right, right.

Nicki Minaj: Then when you find people, because I just was with Kanye, and he told me he’s a born-again Christian now. Like my first instinct was, “I’m so proud of you,” because I could see there’s a peace that he has now that just surpasses everything.

Chance: Straight up.

Nicki Minaj: And that’s what God gives you. I love when I see men that are man enough to embrace God.

Chance: Oh, yeah.

Nicki Minaj: To everybody listening, if you have a man… that says he don’t believe in God … One time somebody told me this, that, “I don’t believe in God,” and it scared the living hell out of me. I ran like there was no tomorrow. So I just want to say, because a man needs a strong woman in his life, like whether that woman is praying or meditating or just supporting you or giving you those talks, people don’t understand how far that goes for men.

Chance: Oh, yeah.

Nicki Minaj: You know, because men are dumb, Chance.

Chance: Oh, I know.

Chance: I need you to hear one song on my album that has my best verse that I written in my life. It’s called “We Go High.” I explain that my wife literally saved my life by becoming celibate and going and get baptized. It changed her life obviously, but we talking about me right now. It changed my life for real.

The lyrics for the song read as follows:

My baby mama went celibate

“Lies on my breath, she say she couldn’t take the smell of it

Tired of the rumors, every room had an elephant

Tryna find her shoes, rummagin’ through the skeletons

She took away sex, took me out of my element”

Nicki Minaj: Wow.

Chance: Now I know exactly where my strength comes from. This is all after Coloring Book, after I proclaimed that I love Jesus, and all that stuff. You’re never fully, fully sanctified, so I had to keep figuring it out. I had to do the Grammy’s by myself. I had to do a lot by myself. Then when my girl was gracious enough to have me back, it changed my whole life. Now I know exactly where it all comes from. The other day, last night, or the night before, I was lower than I ever been. I know the caricature of me is super-

Nicki Minaj: Happy, yeah.

Chance: .. positive. I was lower than I ever felt in my life, and I really had to get down on knees and be like, “I know I can’t solve this problem by myself.” So I’m here right now happier than I ever been, and let me be the town on the hill that, you know what I’m saying, lets you know what it is.

Nicki Minaj: Amen and amen. Let the church say amen.

You can listen to the song, “We Go High,” below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

