How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business

Social Media has given many people the opportunity to create a new stream of income they never thought was possible. With influencers and brand advertising, social media platforms have paved a way for a new kind of career.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Jesseca Dupart–also known by her Instagram name, @darealbbjudy– has been the perfect example of how to use your social media platform to make money. She created Kaleidoscope Miracle Drops to help those in need of help with hair loss. She posted viral videos on Instagram ambushing celebrities who she thought could benefit from her products and ultimately brought her company into the spotlight. Everyone wanted to know if these “miracle drops” really worked and who this woman was!
View this post on Instagram
😎😎 y’all kept tagging me in that video 🧐🧐 soooooo it was only right for me to pay a visit to @porsha4real . . ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Miracle drops help with hair growth !!!! Whether bald spots , thin or thinning hair , beards and eyebrows 🤔🤗 😊 😊 even if you just want longer fuller hair ….link n @kaleidoscopehairproducts bio to purchase miracle drops 💦☺️ . . #imbackonmybullshit
At The National Urban League Conference, our girl Ashmac sat down with the business owner to talk about the importance of social media in building a brand today.
SEE ALSO: Here’s What Life Would Be Like Without Social Media
SEE ALSO: Is Social Media Stalking Detrimental To Our Mental Health?
Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media
Digitally Lit: 14 Songs About Social Media
1. “LOL Smiley Face”- Trey SongzSource: 1 of 14
2. “Down In The DM”- Yo GottiSource: 2 of 14
3. “Twitter” – Chris BrownSource: 3 of 14
4. “Myspace Jumpoff” – GrafhSource: 4 of 14
5. “Follow Me” – Sean Paul ft. Sean KingstonSource: 5 of 14
6. “Digital Girl” – Jamie Foxx ft. DrakeSource: 6 of 14
7. “New Friend Request” – Gym Class HeroesSource: 7 of 14
8. “ICY GRL”- SaweetieSource: 8 of 14
9. “No Role Modelz”- J.ColeSource: 9 of 14
10. “All Gold Everything” – Trinidad JamesSource: 10 of 14
11. “Kiss Me Thru The Phone”- Soulja Boy ft. SammieSource: 11 of 14
12. “Instagram”- Fetty WapSource: 12 of 14
13. “Summer Knights”- Joey Bada$$Source: 13 of 14
14. “Back To Back”- DrakeSource: 14 of 14
How Jesseca Dupart Used Instagram To Make A Million-Dollar Business was originally published on hot963.com