Welp all that ratchet behavior comes with a cost and it might include jail time for the family members involved in that ridiculous Disneyland brawl that was caught on camera.

Three of the adults are being charged with assault, domestic battery and child endangerment just to name a few. SMH

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

via: TMZ

The fight erupted in Toontown — right in the middle of throngs of kids and families. You hear one of the people in the fight say, “I’m ready to go to jail tonight.” That person seems to also reference a Southern California gang. Just before the fight breaks out, you hear someone in the video talk about disrespecting family. You see a woman spit on the guy in pink and all hell breaks loose. One of the people charged — 35-year-old Avery Robinson (the guy in pink) was hit with 5 felonies for allegedly beating up his girlfriend. He’s charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. And, since his kid was in the middle of the fight, along with 3 other children, he’s also been charged with child abuse and endangerment.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Family Members Involved In Disneyland Brawl Facing Felonies was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Related