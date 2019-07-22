(Cincinnati) Former County Juvenile Court Judge, Tracie Hunter, was dragged out of court to jail after being sentenced to six months in jail.
Hunter was convicted in 2014 of unlawful interest in a public contract. Hunter was accused of handing over confidential records to her brother who was a juvenile court employee in the process of being fired.
After a long legal battle on Monday, July 22 Hunter stood before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Patrick Dinkelacker where he read a letter from Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters that stated Hunter has “never once shown remorse” and he “believes she has some sort of medical condition. Mayor John Cranley sent a letter to Judge Dinkelacker after sentencing asking him not to place Hunter in prison.
But Judge Dinkelacker had Hunter removed immediately from court to start her term. Hunter went limp having to be drug out of court by the deputy.
Watch how it all went down here:
Former Ohio Juvenile Court Judge Physically Dragged in Cincinnati Court; Watch How It Went Down Here was originally published on wiznation.com