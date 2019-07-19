Who would Kirk Franklin cast as himself in his upcoming biopic? Gospel megastar Kirk Franklin & film executive/author Devon Franklin sit down with Big Med at Radio One in Atlanta to discuss Sony’s development of a film about Kirk Franklin’s life in this exclusive interview. The pair also talk about Kirk’s recent controversial run-in with a protestor that was caught on video over his involvement with the BET Awards.

Will They Cast Plies? Kirk Franklin & Devon Franklin Talk Upcoming Biopic [VIDEO] was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

