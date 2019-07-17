CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison

Leave a comment
Kate del Castillo speaks out about meeting El Chapo on ' '20/20' ABC special with Diane Sawyer.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman will be rest of his life behind bars. A judge sentenced the drug lord to life in prison plus 30 years in federal court in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday.

He has also been ordered to pay $12.6 billion in forfeiture. Guzman, 62, was convicted in February by a jury of all 10 counts he faced, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise and drug trafficking charges, among others.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Prosecutors have called him a “ruthless and bloodthirsty leader” of the Sinaloa cartel and are seeking a life sentence. Witnesses during the trial testified that Guzman ordered and sometimes took part in the torture and murder of perceived cartel enemies.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Source: CNN

Mexican Drug Lord El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

El Chapo , Prison

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close