Will Smith’s Advice To Jaden On His 21st Is Priceless

Jaden Smith recently celebrated his 21st birthday with family and friends.

His father, Will Smith, posted an 8 minute video on YouTube documenting the celebration in which he shared some really valuable fatherly advice: “Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time.”

We’d advise not breaking any laws in general, but this is definitely true and something to always consider, haha!

