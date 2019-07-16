H-Town Hottie: All The Times Beyoncè’s Accent Was As Thick As Her Thriving Thighs 

There are so many amazing perks that have come out of the Lion King promo this week. Sure, we get to hear from the cast and director of the highly anticipated flick — but most importantly, we get an actual Beyonce interview out the whole thing.

That’s right. The queen Bey is using her speaking voice as she chats with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts about her role as Nala, and how the Lion King soundtrack, which she curated and produced, is “a love letter to Africa”.

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/mfhnDwVq7G pic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

We also get new music from the star, whose clearly gunning for her Emmy and Oscar this year.

Beyoncé is unapologetically serving thick thighs, cellulite, and melanin and I’m HERE FOR ITTTTT!!!! Look at my QUEEN 🥰 https://t.co/nw0QsSouQm — cнℓσε 🌱 (@chloeelizvbeth) July 14, 2019

But back to that interview, though! It’s been years since we’ve seen an actual sit down interview with Bey. The most we’ve heard her speak in the last decade was when she was receiving an award. In case you forgot about her deep, sultry, southern voice, hit the flip to check out some of the times Beyonce’s accent was THICKKK.

