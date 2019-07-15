Young Thug Says in Interview That Lil Nas X Shouldn’t Have Revealed That He’s Gay

Atlanta rapper Young Thug is well-known for being a gender-bending artist who doesn’t care what many think about his style or what he says. Case in point, during an interview with Adam22 for No Jumper, the artist — who changed his name to Sex — had some compelling things to say about Lil Nas X announcing he is gay during pride weekend.

While showing his appreciation for the new generation of hip-hop acts, the “Best Friend” crafter divulged that he believes X shouldn’t have revealed his sexuality when Thugger was asked how he feels about the backlash directed towards Nas X following his announcement.

“I feel like he probably shouldn’t have told the world, because these days—motherf***ers is just all judgment,” he said. “It ain’t even about the music no more, Soon as the song comes on everybody’s like ‘this gay ass n***a.’”

Thugger quickly further explained his answer to the question, probably realizing he could face some heat for his statements regarding his opinion the matter by adding:

“It wasn’t a bad idea, and it was most definitely the best time to do it. During Pride [Month]. That was a G’s move.”

These comments come on the heels of Young Thug hopping on the latest remix of Lil Nas X’s viral hit “Old Town Road” — which also features Billy Ray Cyrus and Mason Ramsay.

Thugger also claimed Juice WRLD is the second coming of his idol Lil Wayne, comparing himself to peak Weezy. You can check out the entire interview below. The Lil Nas X comments begin at the 15:00 mark.

Posted July 15, 2019

