Diddy, MTV Confirm ‘Making The Band’ Revival For 2020

The return is official! Diddy and MTV are teaming up once again to relaunch the iconic music-competition series Making The Band for 2020. A global casting call begins today across all major social media platforms in the search for the next breakout superstar. The show first premiered in 2002 with Puff at the helm, becoming a lauded and fan favorite that covered the real-life drama and journeys such as Danity Kane, Da Band, Day 26 and solo artist Donnie Klang.

The show is responsible for some of the most memorable and talked about moments in pop culture and spoofs from the likes of Chappelle’s Show. Perhaps the most infamous moment in show history is when Puff made Da Band walk 12 and a half miles from Manhattan to Brooklyn for his favorite cheesecake.

“MTV and I are back together again!! ‘Making the Band’ is coming back bigger, bolder and more cutting edge. MTB on MTV was the pioneer of reality TV. We’re going to bring that supernatural energy back to the format and bring the world it’s next global superstars,” Diddy said in a statement.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome back the incomparable Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to his rightful home at MTV,” MTV’s President of Entertainment Nina Diaz added. “’Making the Band’ was ahead of its time and the ultimate disruptor – fans everywhere have been clamoring for a return and they are in for the biggest, most iconic season yet.”

Combs announced the news today revealing open call across all major social media platforms, including Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, by uploading a video submission using #MTBCasting. Casting opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks. Contestants must be at least 18 years of age and be able to comply with the eligibility requirements and all rules.

Per Deadline, MTV is also bringing on music performance app Smule to launch the “Making the Band” campaign, a first-of-its-kind feature offering fans a curated playlist of songs to choose from to create video auditions that can be shared across social media.

I’ve made my decision… #MakingTheBand is coming back!!! This will be a global talent search, upload your auditions now using #MTBcasting!! pic.twitter.com/EjKCA3TWbl — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Diddy, MTV Confirm ‘Making The Band’ Revival For 2020 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related

Brandon Caldwell Posted July 15, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: