CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Chicago Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.

Leave a comment

On June 18, 2018, 17-year-old Erin Carey survived a gunshot wound to the head in Chicago. However, as he was lying in the street, a white sheet was thrown over him by the paramedics and he was left for dead, not being treated for an hour. Fox 5 reports, “Shortly after the shooting, TV cameras captured Carey moving under the sheet for at least 15 minutes.” He later died at the hospital.

Now the Chicago Paramedics are calling his death a “tragic error.” Carey’s family filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said, “I can tell you that, yes, we have changed procedures in the aftermath of that tragic error.” He also said paramedics are now required to attach heart monitors to every patient to confirm their vital signs. That said, no one has been discipline for the incident.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The lawsuit from the family alleges that paramedics could have assessed the 17-year-old and taken him to a hospital for proper care and “at least a dignified transition into death.” The family accuses the paramedics and Chicago Fire Department for “conscious disregard” when they placed a white sheet over Erin Carey.

The lawsuit says Carey most likely would have survived if he had been treated soon and seeks damages “to prevent a repetition of these circumstances.”

The family has not spoken out recently but shortly after the shooting Carey’s father, Eric Carey, spoke at a televised news conference, saying,  “Somebody truly dropped the ball on this. I think the Fire Department really dropped the ball on my son. Did you check and even see if he had a pulse?”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Fox 5 reports, “Erin Carey’s mother and administrator of estate, Mechelle Moore Carter, is suing the city and the unnamed paramedics who covered her son.”

Erin Carey was graduated from Evanston Township High School the same month he was killed.

We hope his family gets justice.

Reparations presidential candidates

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

24 photos Launch gallery

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

Continue reading Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

Where All The Presidential Candidates Stand On Reparations, In Their Own Words

UPDATED: 10:20 a.m. EDT, June 19 -- The House Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties was holding a hearing on the reparations for slavery in what could be the beginning of progress being made on the contentious topic that has become a talking point on the 2020 campaign trail. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who is running for president, was scheduled to testify. After finding himself lagging in national polls, his testimony on Wednesday could further contextualize his stated position for reparations as well as give his candidacy an added boost. You can watch a live stream of the House hearing below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_mfXUndW80 Booker introduced his own reparations legislation in April that was a companion piece to Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's own House resolution on reparations. "I am proud to introduce legislation that will finally address many of our country’s policies—rooted in a history of slavery and white supremacy—that continue to erode Black communities, perpetuate racism and implicit bias, and widen the racial wealth gap,” Booker tweeted at the time. https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/1115308751232425984   As we inch closer to primary season, perhaps no other single topic has managed to get as much attention as the argument surrounding reparations for descendants of slaves. READ MORE: Americans Appear Ready To Support Reparations: Report While rhetoric surrounding reparations has died down as of recently, Wednesday's testimony was expected to thrust it back in the national spotlight, much like when a handful of candidates took the podium at the Rev. Al Sharpton's annual National Action Network convention in April to explain their plans for Black America should they be elected president. Each person was asked about his or her stance on using reparations to compensate Black descendants of slaves, and some of the responses left much to be desired. One thing's for sure: With talk about reparations being at a fever pitch during this election cycle, 2020 candidates better get well versed in the subject so as to not come across as uninformed. READ MORE: U.S. Owes Reparations To African-Americans, UN Experts Say Author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who was also set to testify on Wednesday, penned an essay in 2014 titled “The Case for Reparations” that laid out an argument in support of America making amends for centuries of disadvantaged generations of Black people. When Coates’ essay was published just five short years ago, only 6 percent of whites supported cash payments to the descendants of slaves, while only 19 percent of whites supported special education and job training programs to them. Now, a growing percentage of whites, Blacks, Independents, Democrats and Republicans said they believe the federal government doesn’t spend enough money on improving the conditions of African-Americans, according to the 2018 General Social Survey. All that to say, there certainly is a ton of uncertainty surrounding the fate of reparations for Black people in America. Scroll down to see where all of the declared White House candidates stand, or sit, on the topic.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Chicago Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To Let A 17-Year-Old Gunshot Victim Die In The Street was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close