Woman Says Mailman Left Creepy Note Asking Her Out, Men Call Her Paranoid [PHOTO]

It’s maddening how often men disregard a woman’s feelings. So frequently, we’re dismissed as being overly dramatic, hypersensitive or too emotional. The occurrences happen everywhere from intimate relationships to the political sphere. Not believing women and their experiences is part of the reason rape culture has been able to thrive in this country and abroad because a woman’s testimony doesn’t hold weight against the word or reputation of a man.

Thankfully, today’s example of women not being taken seriously comes in a less severe form. This time it was a postal worker trying to holler at one of the women on his route. And using the resources at his disposal, he used the mail.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

this man done sent it to my address……………like ?? pic.twitter.com/5W30nYetlg — 4 (@lulrza) July 9, 2019

The woman didn’t appreciate the gesture. In fact, the postal worker even acknowledged that his actions could be viewed as creepy. He mentioned it twice in this brief note, which he left at her home. But when she shared it online, she was met with men and women who took issue with her saying that the note made her uncomfortable.

Some of the comments here are shades of crazed paranoid. A young explains he's not a stalker, not a creep or psychotic, states his interest while giving reasons for his discretion and the comments here accuse of all sort. The world has a new normal; its called unreasoned madness! — Adéwálé Adésànyà (@DewaleAdesanya) July 9, 2019

Some of the comments here are shades of crazed paranoid. A young explains he's not a stalker, not a creep or psychotic, states his interest while giving reasons for his discretion and the comments here accuse of all sort. The world has a new normal; its called unreasoned madness! — Adéwálé Adésànyà (@DewaleAdesanya) July 9, 2019

i thinks it’s sweet, he didn’t come disrespectful.. 🤷🏾‍♀️ he ain’t know he was ever gonna see her again , so by any means. lol — 🍫✨ (@_alreadycrowned) July 10, 2019

And the thread eventually led to women sharing their stories of men using their personal information to ask them out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

I had a dude (EMT) text me asking about taking me on a date and bringing me flowers – the next day – after picking me up in an ambulance for a mini heart attack a few years ago outside my therapist’s office.

HIPAA much bro?! — tall girl summer (@msmarypryor) July 9, 2019

There are men who will argue that if she liked him she would be open to it. And that might be the case. But that doesn’t make the action any less creepy. As someone mentioned, just because another woman would have been flattered by this advance, it doesn’t mean the action doesn’t pose a potential threat.

We can’t ignore the violence men enact against women every day—there are countless stories of women who have been murdered all because they rejected a man’s advances.

SEE ALSO: Man Smuggled Cocaine In Children’s Toys Through U.S. Mail

There is more than enough reason for men not to trust these types of gestures from men they don’t know. And instead of making excuses about women not being used to “nice things” or women having double standards for people they’re actually interested in, they should learn to respect boundaries and be more creative and less threatening with their approach. And as hard as it is for some men to accept, there will be some times—like when you’re working a job that exposes you to someone’s personal information—where it is simply not okay for you to attempt to pursue a romantic relationship with a woman.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Woman Says Mailman Left Creepy Note Asking Her Out, Men Call Her Paranoid [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com