HBO Unveils Robin Thede ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Trailer, Exec. Produced By Issa Rae [VIDEO]

HBO continues to roll out shows and series promoting Black excellence and creativity, this time giving shine to writer and improv comedian, Robin Thede. The former BET late-night talk show host is the executive producer and star of the upcoming A Black Lady Sketch Show and will be joined by Issa Rae in the venture.

Deadline reports:

Executive produced by Robin Thede and Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show is a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters in sketches courtesy of a core cast of black women, including Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.

And as seen in the trailer above, there is an incredible list of special guest stars including the aforementioned Issa Rae, Laverne Cox, Angela Bassett, Tia Mowry, Aja Naomi King, Lena Waithe, Patti LaBelle, Amber Riley, Yvonne Orji, Loretta Divine, Gina Torres, David Alan Grier, Jermaine Fowler, Lil Rel Howery, Edon Cole, Marsai Martin, Natasha Rothwell, Khandi Alexander, Larry Wilmore, Yvette Nicole Brown and Kelly Rowland.

A Black Lady Sketch Show makes its debut on August 2 at 11PM EST. Check out the trailer below.

