J. Cole has put his blood, sweat, and tears into his music, keeping a humble profile while occasionally letting fans in on personal details of his life. On the closing track of the recently released Revenge Of The Dreams III project, the Dreamville head honcho shared that he and his wife are expecting their second child.

“Huggin’ the block, huggin’ the block all day/I had nowhere to go, she gave me a place to stay/She gave me her heart to hold, I still got that shit to this day/She ridin’ with me on the road, she ridin’ with me in the A/Huggin’ the block, huggin’ the block, okay/She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way/She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay/I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face, hey,” Cole raps on the final verse for “Sacrifices” featuring EarthGang, Smino, and Saba.

Check out the track below and congrats to J. Cole and Mellisa Heholt.

J. Cole Reveals He & Wife Are Expecting 2nd Child was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted July 8, 2019

