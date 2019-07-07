Teairra Mari might need some help getting off the bottle, especially if she’s going to be hitting the streets operating a vehicle under the influence. After the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was bagged for a DWI in New York last month, her charges might be upgraded to a felony due to being arrested for the same thing back in 2011.

TMZ reports:

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ … prosecutors in NYC say they might upgrade her DWI charge from a misdemeanor to a felony, because way back in 2011 she was convicted of a DWI in Los Angeles.

TMZ broke the story … NYPD busted Mari for DWI on June 22, pulling her over after an officer saw her Dodge Charger come out of the Midtown Tunnel missing a front wheel. Cops say the bumper was dragging on the ground, and sparks were flying all around her car.

Police say Mari reeked of booze, and she was booked for DWI and driving without a license. DMV records show her license is currently either revoked or suspended, most likely from her prior DWI conviction in L.A.

Maybe 50 Cent can give her a loan, but we already know how that might go.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Struggle Swerve: Teairra Mari Could Face Felony Charge In DWI Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Lance Strong Posted July 7, 2019

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: