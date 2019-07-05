A 15-year-old boy was shot three times Thursday in retaliation for setting off Fourth of July fireworks at an Atlanta apartment complex, Channel 2 reports.
Officers called to the apartment complex and found the teen suffering from wounds to his leg, abdomen and back, Atlanta police Cmdr. William Ricker told Channel 2 Action News early Friday. The teen is stable, according to police.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
No arrests have been made in the case and police have reportedly been getting limited cooperation from witnesses. Investigators have reportedly learned teens were setting off fireworks about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Someone got upset and shot the 15-year-old, police told Channel 2.
Officer plan to return to the complex Friday to gather additional information, the news station reported.
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
Famous Folks We Lost to Gun Violence
1. The Notorious B.I.G. (1972-1997)1 of 2
2.Source: 2 of 2
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah
- Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyonce’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO]
- “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Does Everything For Herself
Teen Shot In Retaliation For Setting Off Fireworks was originally published on blackamericaweb.com