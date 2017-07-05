Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, shares her birthday with America, or does she? While July 4th has normally been reserved for Independence Day and to celebrate America’s freedom, since many were not (and still not) free, the Internet decided to celebrate Malia Obama. Not a bad trade off!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
See some of the funniest Tweets below:
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
That Malia Obama cake looks delicious. Happy Birthday, Malia!
SEE ALSO: Malia Obama Dances And Plays Harmonica As She Makes Her Music Video Debut [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Malia Obama Shares Kiss With Boy At Tailgate Party [VIDEO]
SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
SEE ALSO: Sasha Obama Graduates High School [PHOTOS]
The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com