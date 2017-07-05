Malia Obama, eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, shares her birthday with America, or does she? While July 4th has normally been reserved for Independence Day and to celebrate America’s freedom, since many were not (and still not) free, the Internet decided to celebrate Malia Obama. Not a bad trade off!

See some of the funniest Tweets below:

Until this country treats people of color the same, it's national bbq & Malia Obama day pic.twitter.com/Z9Q9QBO8Qg — [taylorrr] (@ghostintay) July 4, 2017

Happy Malia Obama Day 🇺🇸 — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 4, 2017

Independence Day doesn't count for us anyway…so for her birthday, I say HAPPY MALIA OBAMA DAY! God bless America! pic.twitter.com/vU6goFoCda — T∆.QU∆N.Z∆ MON∆É (@TayMonae) July 4, 2017

That Malia Obama cake looks delicious. Happy Birthday, Malia!

The Internet Changes Independence Day To Malia Obama Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com