Texas doesn’t play about Blue Bell Ice Cream. After a video surfaced of an unidentified woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before placing it back in a grocery freezer, the company has responded saying that they are working with police to identify the woman.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell says that concerned customers should notice any tampering because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tight to the carton with a seal.

See the full Blue Bell statement below:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

If you didn’t know, Tampering With Consumer Product is considered anything from a third-to-first degree felony in the state of Texas.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Yuck! Woman Licks Inside Of Blue Bell Ice Cream Tub & Returns It To Store Freezer [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Related