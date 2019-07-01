Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff had no idea when she qualified for Wimbledon that she would be facing off with tennis titan Venus Williams. But the 15 year old Atlanta native took the world by surprise when she beat Venus 6-4, to move on to the next round. Coco is the youngest player to advance in Wimbledon history.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Her path to glory will only get harder as the competition will get even harder. For now, congrats Coco!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- See All The Adorable Photos Of Trey Songz’s Son, Noah
- Tina Lawson Proudly Shows Off Beyonce’s Waist-Length Hair [VIDEO]
- “I Lost Everything Twice”: Fantasia Explains Why She Does Everything For Herself
15-Year-Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Beats Venus Williams At Wimbledon was originally published on hotspotatl.com