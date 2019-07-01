CLOSE
15-Year-Old Atlanta Native Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff Beats Venus Williams At Wimbledon

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Source: TPN / Getty

Cori ‘Coco’ Gauff had no idea when she qualified for Wimbledon that she would be facing off with tennis titan Venus Williams. But the 15 year old Atlanta native took the world by surprise when she beat Venus 6-4, to move on to the next round. Coco is the youngest player to advance in Wimbledon history.

Her path to glory will only get harder as the competition will get even harder.  For now, congrats Coco!

venus williams

