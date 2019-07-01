Danny Glover & Danny DeVito Turn Into Kevin Hart & The Rock in ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Trailer

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was one of the surprise hits of 2017 and being that the movie with a $100 million budget went on to gross $962 million worldwide it was only a matter of time before the sequel stormed into theaters.

Two years later and the whole gang is returning for Jumanji: The Next Level but a few tweaks made to the cast for comedic purposes. This time around Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart will be housing the personalities of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover respectively as the two Hollywood OG’s have found themselves sucked into the survival video game. Watching The Rock and Kevin Hart do their best old man impressions seems to be the perfect way to give the sequel a fresh and welcome twist to help keep things from getting repetitive and boring.

Check out the action-packed trailer to Jumanji: The Next Level below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come December 13.

