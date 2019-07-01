Anthony Davis & Dywane Wade Announced As Cover Stars For ‘NBA 2K20’

While NBA fans are still reacting to their teams making moves in free agency, 2K, the studio behind uber-popular NBA 2K basketball simulator announced Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade as the game’s next cover athletes.

SEE ALSO: LeBron James “Gifts” Anthony Davis No.23, Will Wear No.6 Jersey, LBJ Fans Excited

2K revealed today (July 1) that six-time NBA All-Star, Three-time All-NBA First Team, three-time NBA All-Defensive Team, and 2012 Olympic gold medalist Anthony Davis will be gracing the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the game. This marks Davis’ second time grabbing cover honors, he alongside James Harden and Steph Curry previously shared the honor on NBA 2K16.

Speaking on his first solo cover, Davis added, “I’m honored to be back representing NBA 2K. Being picked as the face of NBA 2K20 means the world to me, and I’m excited for the fans to experience the best sports simulation in the world this Fall.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Recently retired Miami Heat swingman, Dwyane Wade will be this year’s Legendary Edition cover. Past NBA greats who were featured include Kobe Bryant (NBA 2K17), Shaq (NBA 2K18) and LeBron James (NBA 2K19).

This marks the first time Wade has graced the cover, and he is doing it in a very legendary way ever.

“I’ve been blessed to spend 16 years of my life playing the game I love at the highest level, and to culminate my career by joining NBA greats as an NBA 2K Legend Edition cover star makes me incredibly proud,” Wade said. “My family and I love NBA 2K, and I’m truly grateful to all of the fans who have watched me, and played as me, throughout the years.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Alongside the new covers, 2K also shared a first look trailer that gives fans a small glimpse at what to expect like WNBA teams, current superstars as well as the next generation of NBA greatness.

NBA 2K20 arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC platforms on September 6, 2019, and is available for pre-order now. Google Stadia owners can expect to get their hands on the game later this year.

You can step into the trailer for NBA 2K20 below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

—

Photo: 2K/Visual Concepts

Anthony Davis & Dywane Wade Announced As Cover Stars For ‘NBA 2K20’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 24 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: