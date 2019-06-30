Benzino says he has no problem apologizing. A week ago, the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stat got pinched for a warrant he was unaware of and while being taken away he angrily told a female police officer “suck my d*ck.”

Zino is still pissed that they ran his plate and feels that he was indeed racially profiled. However, he said if were to see the officer again he would say sorry.

He also thinks that she should apologize but he regrets saying what he said and that he should have used better judgment whil discussing the incident with TMZ.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A kindler gentler Benzino? We shall see.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Benzino Regrets Telling Female Cop To Suck His D*ck, Says He’d Apologize was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: